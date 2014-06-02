GIF: Gregg Popovich Actually Laughs After Spurs Win West Finals

Gregg Popovich is basketball’s utmost strategist and motivator, but today’s common NBA fan likely knows him best as the sport’s ultimate curmudgeon. San Antonio’s legendary head coach has never been more notable than the present, but it should be for his almost unparalleled success guiding the Spurs more than his stubborn, sometimes nasty antics as sideline and post-game interviewee. Those who know Popovich on a personal level, though, swear by his caring, gregarious nature behind the scenes.

We rarely see that side of Popovich on television, of course, but last night gave us a rare glimpse inside the man so many count as a basketball mentor. During presentation of the Western Conference Championship trophy in the bowels of Chesapeake Energy Arena, TNT’s Ernie Johnson asked Manu Ginobili about Popovich’s influence on the Spurs this season.

“It’s okay,” Ginobili deadpanned, doing a perfect impression of his long-time coach.

What followed was a reaction that surely caught many by surprise, and serves as proof that Popovich not only smiles like a normal human being, but laughs like one, too:

That comes as no shock to those well-versed in league circles. Popovich is beloved by current, former, and opposing players, and has grown one of the longest and most impressive coaching trees in the NBA. Strong interpersonal relationships are the fabric of a team sport like basketball, and he has as many notable friends and pupils as any league presence. Effusive praise like this from Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is common when discussing Popovich; reputations like his aren’t built on the brash persona he publicly conveys to the media.

That obscured reality was never more obvious than at the conclusion of the 2013 NBA Finals. After losing a heartbreaking Game 7, Popovich congratulated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with full-body hugs and loving words of encouragement.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Popovich’s frequently boorish attitude towards the media certainly deserves reproach, but it’s those relationships with players that matter far more. If his humility would allow longer looks into that part of his personality, Popovich would be known the way he deserves – not just as basketball’s best coach, but its foremost patriarch, too.

(GIF via PlasticBlakeandwhiteFinch) (Video via YouTube user STen)

Will Popovich be happy after the Finals conclude?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.