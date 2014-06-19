GIF: HS Sophomore Guard Jumps Over Defender To Jam

Jordan Harris is a 6-5 sophomore point guard from Seminole County High School. In a video that popped up earlier this week, he jumps clean over the defender on the break for the slam.
LeBron James did this over John Lucas a couple years ago, but he’s 6-8 and the best player in the world.
The bonkers reaction is almost understated when you see Harris’ flush:
Future 150 ranks Harris as the 44th best nationally in the class of 2016, and No. 15 among point guards. He’s No. 1 on our list for jumping over defenders to slam.
(Video via Georgia Renegades)
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Kid kinda ducked tho shit I can do that the kid looked like he was 5’4