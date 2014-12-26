GIF: Marcus Smart Dives For Loose Ball, Gets Dap From Kevin Garnett

Brooklyn Nets big man Kevin Garnett has made a habit of terrorizing opposing rookies throughout his 20-year career career. As its final chapter is finally being written, the future Hall-of-Famer seems to be changing the narrative. After lottery pick Marcus Smart dove for and corralled a loose ball that led to a dunk, Garnett went out of his way to let the Boston Celtics point guard know that he appreciated the effort.

Awesome.

Smart is known for his relentless effort and maniacal intensity, not unlike Garnett. That he plays for the Celtics no doubt added to KG’s respect for the rookie – Garnett likely might have played his former game at TD Garden in the Nets’ 109-107 win.

Remember earlier this season when Dwyane Wade talked with Andrew Wiggins after the Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves? File this under that same category: An aging star teaching the ropes to the league’s next batch of them.

The NBA. We love this game.

(GIF via r/nba user kobe150ms)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.