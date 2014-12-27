GIF: Sublime Bucks Ball Movement Leads To Jared Dudley Three-Pointer

The Atlanta Hawks might as well be looking in the mirror; the Milwaukee Bucks are carving them up with aplomb tonight. In a perfect encapsulation of a dominant performance, watch Jason Kidd’s team beautifully whip the ball around the perimeter and ultimately find Jared Dudley for a wide open three-pointer.
Beautiful.
Atlanta leads the NBA in assist rate. How does that Bucks medicine taste, Hawks? Milwaukee is up 26 points on Atlanta midway through the fourth quarter – mostly on the strength of 24 dimes.
(GIF via r/nba)
