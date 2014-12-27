After Going Through Pre-Game Warmups, Kyrie Irving Won’t Play Versus Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Florida back-to-back just became far more daunting. After Kyrie Irving went through pre-game warmups for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic, the reigning All-Star MVP decided it would be prudent to rest his sore left knee.

Irving aggravated his knee in yesterday’s loss to the Miami Heat. He originally sustained the injury – a left knee contusion – during Cleveland’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a scary collision with Russell Westbrook.

Via Chris Haynes of Northeast Ohio Media Group:

After going through a pregame warmup to test his left knee, Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving signaled to team staff that he wouldn’t play tonight against the Orlando Magic. Irving reaggravated his left knee in last night’s loss to the Miami Heat.

Though Irving’s injury isn’t serious, the Cavs are suddenly reeling from a health perspective – they lost Anderson Varejao to a season-ending torn achilles earlier this week.

Matthew Dellavedova will start in place of Irving, while Tristan Thompson will take Varejao’s place versus the Magic. David Blatt opted to go small for tip-off during the Christmas loss to Miami, putting Shawn Marion in the frontcourt alongside Kevin Love.

