GREATS Brand Debuts “The BAB” In Nero, Ghost & Red

The GREATS brand is the first online-only, direct-to-consumer mens sneaker brand. Debuting today is their newest line “The BAB,” inspired by a running shoe silhouette and selling in three colorways: Nero (black), Ghost (white) and Red, with more coming including the first time you can purchase in bundles.

Ryan Babenzien and Jon Buscemi (who are known for designing and marketing footwear for K-SWISS, Puma, DC Shoes and Gourmet Brand) are the brain childs behind GREATs. The brand has celebrities like Kanye West and NFL star Adrian Wilson as fans – the latter of whom was an angel investor.

GREATS dropped their fourth sneaker line “The BAB” today. The BAB has the versatility of a trainer but the style of a lightweight chukka boot, and is retailing at $59. It’s also the first line with bundle pricing: customers can purchase one pair of BABs for $59, two for &109, and three for $149.

The BAB has a nylon mesh upper, anchored in with high frequency welding. The weld is joined with a 3-D sandwich mesh that’s high quality, soft and fully breathable – perfect for the summer sun. The upper is also paired with a shock cord.

The BAB also features an ultra-light honeycomb insole. GREATS has spent the most money on this so you can feel the difference from larger companies trying to increase their margins on poor insole materials.

The BAB’s outsole platform is made up of long-lasting, medium durometer, feather light, injected molded EVA, using a GREATS proprietary-blended EVA compound to give you just the right ride feel and maximum durability. There is also a “G” waxed seal rubber plug to let your friends and on-lookers know what you’re wearing.

The Bab from Paul Tamayo on Vimeo.

(GREATS)

