Gregg Popovich Counts Titles During Parade; Possibly Trolling LeBron

During San Antonio’s River Walk parade today to celebrate their 2014 NBA Finals win, Gregg Popovich appeared to be having the time of his life. At one point he even jokingly counted out how many titles the Spurs have won under his tenure, possibly parodying an eerily similar title countdown four summer’s ago…

You can see Popovich counting down the number of titles he’s won since he took over as coach of the Spurs in 1997: “Not one, not two, not three…” before arriving at five. Of course we all remember LeBron James saying the same words in the Heat’s oft-mocked Miami welcome party in the summer of 2010.

While it’s unclear whether Pop was offering a slight dig at his Finals opponent the last two years, some people seem to think he was mocking James’ comments despite the classy way he spoke about the Heat following his Spurs’ total annihilation in their Finals rematch this season.

If we had to guess, we don’t think Pop is the type, but we’ve also never seen him this happy before.

Was Pop mocking LeBron with his title countdown?

