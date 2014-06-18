Watch Comedian Hannibal Buress Cover “Game 6” Of NBA Finals In Miami

Hannibal Buress, one of the funniest people in the world, was supposed to cover Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Miami for ESPN’s SportsNation. There was one slight problem: the Spurs wrapped up the series at home on Sunday. As a true comedian would do, Buress made the best of what he was dealt and went to Miami to cover the series anyway.



The first order of business for Buress was to find some Spurs gear. He not only found what he was looking for, but he also unearthed one of the best NBA tank tops ever made:

After that, it was time for interviews. He managed to track down a Heat fan and confronted him with a hard hitting question:

Even though there was no game at American Airlines Arena, Buress decided to visit the team store anyway:

The folks in downtown Miami were not very distraught though:

And lastly, to make the most of his time in Miami, Buress got tickets to another exciting event, instead:

