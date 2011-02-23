Hornets trade Marcus Thornton for Carl Landry

The Hornets have agreed to trade reserve two-guard Marcus Thornton to the Kings for forward Carl Landry.

Landry averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds after coming to Sacramento in a deadline deal with Houston last year, but this season his production has dipped to 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26 minutes a night. New Orleans has long been looking for frontcourt depth, though, which Landry provides behind Dave West and Emeka Okafor.

With Tyreke Evans (foot) sidelined for the next three weeks, Thornton could immediately help Sacramento as a scorer in the backcourt. After a solid rookie year in New Orleans, he went into training camp projected to be a starter, but his defensive struggles kept him on Monty Williams‘ bench.

While I understand N.O.’s desire to strengthen their front line, especially if they want to have a chance against the Lakers, Spurs and Mavs in the West, Thornton was one of their few quality perimeter scorers.

Do you think this is a good move?