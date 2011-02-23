Hornets trade Marcus Thornton for Carl Landry

The Hornets have agreed to trade reserve two-guard Marcus Thornton to the Kings for forward Carl Landry.
Landry averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds after coming to Sacramento in a deadline deal with Houston last year, but this season his production has dipped to 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26 minutes a night. New Orleans has long been looking for frontcourt depth, though, which Landry provides behind Dave West and Emeka Okafor.
With Tyreke Evans (foot) sidelined for the next three weeks, Thornton could immediately help Sacramento as a scorer in the backcourt. After a solid rookie year in New Orleans, he went into training camp projected to be a starter, but his defensive struggles kept him on Monty Williams‘ bench.
While I understand N.O.’s desire to strengthen their front line, especially if they want to have a chance against the Lakers, Spurs and Mavs in the West, Thornton was one of their few quality perimeter scorers.
Do you think this is a good move?
Sounds like a good deal. Landry is a tough rebounder and Thornton wasn’t getting any PT. I’m sure he’s happy to have a change of scenery.
That’s true but I’m not going to see my boy at tonight
There go our young players and draft picks
I’ll miss you lil’ buckets.
I see him getting a lot more minutes in sac town – buckets buckets buckets – everybody loves buckets.
i don’t understand how although most players don’t seem to play any real defense, some get held accountable while some don’t?
this is a steal for the Hornets. Landry is a beast if you put him on a team that knows how to play basketball
I love this trade, though of course I didn’t want to see Marcus go. It’s clear though that he wasn’t meshing well with the coach and the defensive philosophy, and will flourish in an environment that allows him to be the player he naturally is.
Man imma Miss thorton , but we did neen to add some size and toughness.