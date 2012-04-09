Instead Of An MVP Trophy, Stephon Marbury Gets A Statue

At the end of March, Stephon Marbury became a champion by winning a title in five games over Aaron Brooks and his Guandong Tigers. Marbury scored 41 in the clinching game and had some phenomenal numbers on the season. But it wasn’t long until it was ruled Starbury was ineligible for the MVP award in the championship series because he was a foreigner. Crazy? Yeah. But the rule had already been in place to encourage local players.

Still, throughout the final game, fans were chanting “Ma bu li, MVP!” And while they couldn’t change the rules, they did come up with another plan.

Instead of an MVP trophy for the adopted son, Marbury will be getting a life-size bronze statue of himself, which will depict the exact moment when he got a hold of the CBA championship trophy.

A few hours after that championship game had ended, HoopCHINA.com launched a “Build Marbury A Statue” campaign. In less than a week, 1.02 million fans have voted in favor of the idea.

Marbury tweeted on SINA Weibo (China’s version of Twitter): “I can’t begin to thank you for making the gesture of making a statue of me. Words can not explain how I felt when I heard this …”

