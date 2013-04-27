It’s Official: Russell Westbrook Out For Rest of the Season

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
04.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Put all of the timetables, speculation and hope to bed – there will be no Russell Westbrook playoff comeback this season. Word just broke on various outlets that Westbrook has undergone successful meniscus surgery and will not return this season.

[HERE’S THE PLAY WHERE RUSSELL WAS INJURED]

There had been some discussion of whether Russ could come back and play through the pain, but the team and player are taking the safe route:

