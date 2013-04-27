It’s Official: Russell Westbrook Out For Rest of the Season

Put all of the timetables, speculation and hope to bed – there will be no Russell Westbrook playoff comeback this season. Word just broke on various outlets that Westbrook has undergone successful meniscus surgery and will not return this season.
[HERE’S THE PLAY WHERE RUSSELL WAS INJURED]
There had been some discussion of whether Russ could come back and play through the pain, but the team and player are taking the safe route:
And you can tear up OC’s chances of winning the ‘chip now…
Only with a super human effort by Durant can OKC win the title. Time to put your grown man pants on Durant. I know you are up to the task.