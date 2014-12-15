“What I’ve Done” Mix Highlights LeBron James Back In Cleveland

12.15.14 4 years ago

Through 22 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers are only 13-9. While that’s a long way from the world beaters many thought they’d become with the additions of LeBron James and Kevin Love in the offseason, James is still averaging 25.5 points, 7.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, though he’s got the lowest PER and true shooting percentage since he was back in Cleveland. A new mix, “What I’ve done,” reminds fans and haters alike of his accolades as we figure out if he’ll be able to lead the Cavs to glory.

“I’m LeBron James, from Akron, Ohio,” James said after winning his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP award in June of 2013. The mix starts out with his words when he’s on top of the NBA mountain.

“I’m not even supposed to be here. That’s enough. Every night I walk into this locker room, I see a number six and change on the back. I’m blessed. So what everybody say about me off the court, don’t matter. I ain’t got no words.”

(video via Witness8)

