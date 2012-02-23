J.R. Smith One-Handed Alley Oop from Baron Davis

So far, J.R. Smith has been a welcome addition to the Knicks’ squad. He brings (potentially) explosive scoring from the perimeter and is always one of the best athletes on the floor.
Example: His back door cut last night again the Hawks that led to him catching and finishing this alley oop pass from Baron Davis with one hand:
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Off of the WRONG leg (like he always does)!
This is what J.R. DOES
crazy that i had this squad jr, baron, cahndler, carmelo, amare, fields(created) about a year ago in 2k10
nice to see he got a haircut
Yeah I’m just happy to see he shaved his head.