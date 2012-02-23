J.R. Smith One-Handed Alley Oop from Baron Davis

So far, J.R. Smith has been a welcome addition to the Knicks’ squad. He brings (potentially) explosive scoring from the perimeter and is always one of the best athletes on the floor.

Example: His back door cut last night again the Hawks that led to him catching and finishing this alley oop pass from Baron Davis with one hand:

