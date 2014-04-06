J.R. Smith Sets NBA & Knicks Record By Going 10-For-22 From Deep

Sometimes you’re just feeling it, and that’s how J.R. Smith has felt over the last three games where he’s connected on six, then eight, and now 10 three-pointers in consecutive games (an NBA record for a three-game total with 24). The third game of that stretch saw the Knicks lose, 102-91, during their trip to Miami for today’s Sunday matinee on ABC, but Smith still set an NBA record with 22 three-point attempts and a Knicks record after connecting on 10 of them.

For the game, Smith was just 11-for-28, while going 10-for-22 from deep. He probably would have launched even more from downtown if the Heat hadn’t begun defending him from 25 feet out after the ball spontaneously combusted in the fourth.

LeBron, who guarded Smith for much of the second half, summed up Smith’s labor-intensive night shooting the ball with an apt quote following the game:

