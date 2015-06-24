Jahlil Okafor’s MASSIVE Hands Make A Baseball Look Like A Golf Ball

It’s common knowledge that former Duke center and potential No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor has gigantic hands. He’s shown in the past that he can easily fit 13 tennis balls in his hand, and palming a basketball is simple to him.

The latest episode of the ongoing series “Jahlil Okafor has gargantuan mitts” came today, when Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com posted a picture of Okafor palming a baseball. This is a pretty routine task for everyone, but look at how the baseball gets lost in Okafor’s hand. It looks like what happens when most people pick up a tennis ball.

Hopefully this leads to a recurring television series where Okafor palms random objects like the one Michael Jordan does when he appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live. My guess is he can pick up anything.

[Via lakers_examiner]