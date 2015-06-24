Jahlil Okafor’s MASSIVE Hands Make A Baseball Look Like A Golf Ball

#2015 NBA Draft #NBA
Associate Editor
06.24.15 6 Comments

It’s common knowledge that former Duke center and potential No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor has gigantic hands. He’s shown in the past that he can easily fit 13 tennis balls in his hand, and palming a basketball is simple to him.

The latest episode of the ongoing series “Jahlil Okafor has gargantuan mitts” came today, when Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com posted a picture of Okafor palming a baseball. This is a pretty routine task for everyone, but look at how the baseball gets lost in Okafor’s hand. It looks like what happens when most people pick up a tennis ball.

Hopefully this leads to a recurring television series where Okafor palms random objects like the one Michael Jordan does when he appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live. My guess is he can pick up anything.

[Via lakers_examiner]

Around The Web

TOPICS#2015 NBA Draft#NBA
TAGS2015 NBA DraftDUKE BLUE DEVILSJahlil OkaforNBA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP