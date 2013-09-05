James Harden, Kendrick Lamar Become HS Principals For A Day

#James Harden #Kendrick Lamar
09.05.13 5 years ago

James Harden and Kendrick Lamar recently hit up Bethel Regional High School in Alaska to promote and celebrate the student body’s amazing accomplishments. After taking first place in the National Future Forward Challenge, and in partnership with Taco Bell Foundation for Teens and Viacommunity as well as the Get Schooled program, Bethel High School got a meet-and-greet with the two entertainers where they talked about leadership and education. Just five years ago, Bethel was a dropout factory. But this year, 83 percent of the graduating seniors went to college.

TOPICS#James Harden#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSJAMES HARDENKendrick LamarSmack

