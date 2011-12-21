JaVale McGee Dunks on Sixers, Stares Down Helpless Rookie

It may only be preseason, but JaVale McGee and his game and antics are in mid-season form. The Sixers handled the Wizards in Philly last night, but JaVale was a real bright spot for the Wiz.
McGee looked great last night, going for 20 points, nine boards, three steals, two blocks and one vicious dunk on Sixers’ rookie Nikola Vucevic. Check out the dunk below, as well as JaVale’s extended stare-down of the rookie, who can do nothing but keep his head down and walk away:
Pretty mean dunk. Who’s better? Javale or D. Jordan
nasty.
he didn’t dunked on rookie, he dunked with rookie next to him. at leat that’s how i see it.
And at least Vucevic tried to defend. In my book that’s way better than giving up the easy basket, even though you might end up on a poster later on. Mean dunk tho!
Love the title of the article haha.
I heard McGee dunk from the kitchen, I knew it was nasty by the sound of it