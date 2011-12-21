JaVale McGee Dunks on Sixers, Stares Down Helpless Rookie

12.21.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

It may only be preseason, but JaVale McGee and his game and antics are in mid-season form. The Sixers handled the Wizards in Philly last night, but JaVale was a real bright spot for the Wiz.

McGee looked great last night, going for 20 points, nine boards, three steals, two blocks and one vicious dunk on Sixers’ rookie Nikola Vucevic. Check out the dunk below, as well as JaVale’s extended stare-down of the rookie, who can do nothing but keep his head down and walk away:

