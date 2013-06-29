Jeremy Lin Gets Savagely Dunked On In A Summer League

Jeremy Lin hit up the SF Pro-Am recently and got absolutely embarrassed by Drew Gordon. Gordon, the older brother of incoming college freshman Aaron Gordon (already one of the best prospects in next year’s draft), caught a lob off the glass and smashed one all over Linsanity.

