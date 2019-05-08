Getty/Uproxx

TORONTO — “You gonna leave me alone today?” Joel Embiid asked, looking past reporters at Jimmy Butler as the Philadelphia locker room mercifully emptied out. The Sixers got their “ass kicked” on Tuesday night, Butler had just said as much to the assembled media, and was following them out of the visiter’s room until his teammate called him out. Embiid would soon answer questions from reporters after a disappointing 13-point, 8-turnover effort in a 125-89 demolishing in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Raptors. He didn’t want to do it alone, though, and so Butler immediately reverses course.

“I’ll go with you,” Butler says. “F*ck it.”

And so when when Toronto’s Pascal Siakam finishes answering a question in French and absconds from the podium next to the media work room, Embiid takes his place and Jimmy Butler follows him on stage. He’s not announced to reporters — someone even has to put a second chair for him on stage — but he sits with Embiid throughout his nine-minute interview with the press.

Joining Embiid for press conferences has become a bit of a tradition for the duo this postseason. Butler joined Embiid after Game 4 in Brooklyn, a game in which he was ejected for shoving Jared Dudley after he got into it with Embiid. The jovial big man forced Butler off the stage when he made a joke about blowing a 3-1 lead like the Warriors once did in the NBA Finals.

This time, now down 3-2 after an embarrassing road loss on Tuesday, the circumstances are different. The media session lasts nearly a third as long as the time Embiid spent on the court on Tuesday, and all of it felt exhausting. Embiid has dealt with an upper respiratory illness that hampered him in Game 4, either the same illness he’s battled for nearly a week now or a new one that’s further sapped away his energy. He warmed up on Tuesday night with a bandage on the crux of his his left arm, almost certainly from the IV required to even consider playing.