Joel Embiid Talks Rihanna, Cheese Steaks, And Recovery From Surgery

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid appeared in an amusing live interview on SportsCenter yesterday. The burgeoning Twitter superstar touched on his dinner with Rihanna, his love life in general, and his contrasting on- and off- court personalities.

http://player.espn.com/player.js?pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=400&height=280&externalId=espn:11303273

On his dinner with Rihanna:

I mean, it was fun. It’s like dinners – we just had fun.

When asked if he preferred Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, or The Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman:

I would say… I’m gonna have to make that choice later… That’s a tough decision. They’re all beautiful girls. One is married, though… I don’t want to be on Kanye’s album.

I would say if he comes to Philly next year because I heard he has a two-year [contract], but one for a player option. So next year if he comes I’m going to unblock him.

On the “real Joel Embiid:”

When I get on the court I’m another man – I don’t laugh, I don’t play. But I would say off the court I’m goofy…

On his recovery from foot surgery:

It’s actually going pretty well. I’ve been meeting with the doctor every week – it’s just good news. I’ll be just resting and it’s been great. I think I’m gonna be back to 100 percent. I just need to focus on my rehab.

Embiid’s quite the personality, and ESPN afforded him ample opportunity for some light-hearted fun. It’s safe to assume Embiid’s Kansas teammate Andrew Wiggins wishes SportsCenter took a similar approach to his Q&A.

(Video via ESPN)

What do you think of Embiid’s Twitter antics?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.