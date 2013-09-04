Jordan Brand Unveils Limited-Edition Doernbecher Air Jordan V Retro That Glows In The Dark

Jordan Brand has given us our first official look at the much anticipated limited-edition. Guess what? It glows in the dark. To pay tribute to 2012 Doernbecher Freestyle Program patient Isaac Arzate and his family, this sneaker is based on Isaac’s original sketches and incorporates design elements that represented the things that mattered most to him in his life.

The eyelets, lace toggle, outsole, Nike Air unit and quarter panels amazingly all glow in the dark (check page 2).

On the upper left of the shoe, there is 9, the number he wore for baseball. In basketball, he wore 31, which can be seen on the right. Isaac’s initials and the dates of his birth and passing can be found on the inside of the tongue. Some words from a poem Isaac wrote just a day before he passed away are featured on the upper while each pair includes a flashlight, inspired by Isaac’s love of video games, to complete the glow-in-the-dark effect.

Beginning Sept. 14, limited quantities of the Doernbecher Air Jordan V Retro will be sold on nike.com and at Nike retail locations across the country. All proceeds from sales of the shoes will benefit OHSU Doernbecher, and so far the program has raised more than $6 million. The 2013 10th anniversary collection of Doernbecher Freestyle will be unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Hit page 2 to see what it looks like when it glows in the dark…