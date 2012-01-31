Jordan CP3.V “Hardwood Classics” Edition

01.31.12 7 years ago

By now you’ve seen Chris Paul‘s latest signature shoe, the Jordan CP3.V. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Hardwood Classics” edition, made exclusively for CP3 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the ABA’s founding during NBA Hardwood Classic Month. Check it out:

Chris wore these last Thursday when the Clippers hosted the Grizzlies – or should I say when the Los Angeles Stars hosted the Memphis Tams. They will also wear their Hardwood Classics uniforms on Feb. 11 at Charlotte, Feb. 18 vs. San Antonio, Feb. 22 vs. Denver, Feb. 28 vs. Minnesota and March 5 at Minnesota.

What do you think?

Source: @CP3

