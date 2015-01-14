Rockets’ Josh Smith Says He’s Excited For Pistons, Tunes Out Criticism

The streak is over, but the story isn’t. The Detroit Pistons have won nine of the 10 games they’ve played since Stan Van Gundy made the shocking decision to waive Josh Smith just before Christmas. And though you might think an upstanding player dismissed from a team mid-season would harbor ill-will against his former club, the Houston Rockets forward insists he’s happy for Detroit’s run of success since releasing him.

Smith was a lightning rod for criticism the past two seasons, but never more so than since his dismissal. In addition to stressing excitement for the Pistons, though, Smith says he’s been able to tune-out out such widespread recent mockery.

Here’s an optimistic J-Smoove via Michael Lee of The Washington Post:

“I’m excited for them,” Smith said, recently, when asked about the Pistons’ success without him. “We could’ve turned it around, I’m kind of thinking that. I text those guys every day and let them know – the ones I was really close to – of how proud I am of them and to keep up the good work…” He claims that Detroit’s Smith-free revival – and the subsequent snide remarks – doesn’t affect him. “Well, I really don’t pay attention. I watch ‘Family Guy.’ I watch ‘Maury Povich.’ That’s one of my favorite shows,” Smith said with a laugh. “I don’t really put my ears and eyes to negative publicity. I know that every player is critiqued in this league, especially by ones that don’t know the individual players, so I really can’t get mad. I mean, it’s something to talk about. If they had nothing to talk about on ESPN and other shows, no one would watch.”

These sentiments the revived Brandon Jennings’ claim that Smith recently texted him congratulations after a big win. And despite his extremely questionable television tastes, Kevin McHale says the 29 year-old has hardly been the knucklehead with Houston that so many assume he was with Detroit:

“He’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed him. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do,” Rockets Coach Kevin McHale said. “He’s been great for us. I only judge people by my experiences with them and he’s been fantastic.”

That Smith has been such a coachable player as a Rocket is just as important as his actual performance. A player can’t be expected switch teams mid-season and do so without incident on the court – basketball isn’t plug-and-play. But the lefty has made a positive impact on Houston since moving to a reserve role early this month, and seems primed to emerge as a key cog for McHale’s team come playoff time.

Will Smoove star for the Rockets the way he was supposed to in Detroit? No way. James Harden and Dwight Howard will always be Houston’s engines. But Smith’s dose of playmaking, athleticism, and defense should be a potent weapon off the bench for the remainder of this season – especially as his comfort in MchHale’s systems continues to grow.

The Pistons are clearly better without Smith. And though it’s too early to say so for sure, it certainly seems like he’s better – and likely happier – without them, too.

