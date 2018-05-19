Karl-Anthony Towns And The Timberwolves Are Reportedly ‘Not In A Good Place’

05.18.18

A lot of good things happened for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. Coach and team president Tom Thibodeau took an already-talented young core and added an All-Star in Jimmy Butler and surrounded them with veteran leadership from Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson. The net result was the franchise’s most successful season since the heyday of the Kevin Garnett era.

Not only did they finish with a winning record for the first time since the ’05 season, they ended a 14-year postseason drought with a dramatic overtime win over the Nuggets in the final game of the regular season to earn the final playoff spot in the West.

But a brutal showing by Karl-Anthony Towns in his inaugural postseason appearance sucked the air right out of the balloon, and on Friday, rumors surfaced that there is allegedly some sort of disconnect between the team and its franchise star, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst.

