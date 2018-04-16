Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves played in a postseason game for the first time since 2004 on Sunday night. The team competed valiantly, but ultimately, it couldn’t upend the top-seeded Houston Rockets, falling 104-101 to get into an 0-1 hole in the series. Despite the loss, there are reasons for optimism, like the fact that the team was so close to a road win against the best team in the league despite the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns struggled.

Towns played 40 minutes on Sunday night, going for a meager eight points on nine field goal attempts. While his 12 rebounds were a positive sign, Towns averaged a little more than 21 points per game during the regular season, so it wasn’t the dream postseason debut for Minnesota’s young star.

Tom Thibodeau addressed Towns’ performance after the game and challenged his young star to impose himself offensively as the series goes on, saying that “he’s got to be more active.”