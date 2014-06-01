Kawhi Leonard Posterizes Serge Ibaka To Open Game 6

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
06.01.14 4 years ago

Mere seconds into the San Antonio Spurs’ 112-107 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night, Kawhi Leonard set the tone for what would be a historic evening by dunking on Serge Ibaka.

With the Spurs down 2-0 just 40 seconds into the game, Leonard spun by Kevin Durant, avoided a reaching Russell Westbrook , and gathered to finish strong over Ibaka.

Leonard finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, taking a season-high 21 field goal attempts in the process. Clearly, the aggression he displayed on this ferocious dunk over the league’s leader in blocks was a sign of things to come.

Amazingly,, Leonard’s slam might not have been his impressive play of the game. His strip of a streaking Westbrook in the waning moments of overtime was equally mesmerizing, and helped seal a return trip to the NBA Finals for San Antonio.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSgifsKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursSERGE IBAKA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP