Kawhi Leonard Posterizes Serge Ibaka To Open Game 6

Mere seconds into the San Antonio Spurs’ 112-107 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night, Kawhi Leonard set the tone for what would be a historic evening by dunking on Serge Ibaka.

With the Spurs down 2-0 just 40 seconds into the game, Leonard spun by Kevin Durant, avoided a reaching Russell Westbrook , and gathered to finish strong over Ibaka.

Leonard finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, taking a season-high 21 field goal attempts in the process. Clearly, the aggression he displayed on this ferocious dunk over the league’s leader in blocks was a sign of things to come.

Amazingly,, Leonard’s slam might not have been his impressive play of the game. His strip of a streaking Westbrook in the waning moments of overtime was equally mesmerizing, and helped seal a return trip to the NBA Finals for San Antonio.

