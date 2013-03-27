Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade Battle in New “Fixation” Gatorade Commercial

This is good. Earlier this week Gatorade debuted a new TV spot entitled “Fixation” starring Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade. The commercial shows Durant waking up from a nightmare involving Wade stuffing a dunk of his at the rim. Durant, obsessed with being the best, wakes from the nightmare to work harder than he already does to push himself further, to get stronger, to get better, so that the next time he meets Wade at the rim, it will be a different story.

When that exact same scene plays out at the end of the commercial, and KD dunks right over Dwyane, it is Wade who wakes up from the nightmare. And we as viewers are left to assume that it will then be Wade out there pushing himself, raising the bar, to top Durant. And it goes on and on in a never-ending dance to be the best:

