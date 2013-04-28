Kevin Durant Put an Incredible Dunk on Omer Asik

This was just one of Kevin Durant‘s many, many buckets last night, but this one’s a stand out. Omer Asik is a mountain. KD not only dunks right over him like it’s nothing, but check out the final replay: Durant’s hand and the entire basketball are completely above the box on the backboard:
