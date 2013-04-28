Kevin Durant Put an Incredible Dunk on Omer Asik

This was just one of Kevin Durant‘s many, many buckets last night, but this one’s a stand out. Omer Asik is a mountain. KD not only dunks right over him like it’s nothing, but check out the final replay: Durant’s hand and the entire basketball are completely above the box on the backboard:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook