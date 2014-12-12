Kevin Durant Says It “Would’ve Been Cool” To Go Against LeBron

The public didn’t get to see a LeBron James – Kevin Durant head-to-head battle last night, which we’re guessing TNT was planning when they put the Cavs-Thunder game on their schedule. Instead, with James resting his knee, it became a Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook show before KD took over down the stretch. But James did get a chance to visit with his friend and offseason workout partner after the game, he just had to wait before getting clearance.

According to Joe Vardon of the Northeast Ohio Media Group, security actually made James wait before allowing him back in the locker room to visit with his friend:

Security guards actually made James wait a few moments before letting him back to talk to Durant – the two are close off the court and famously worked out together over consecutive summers a couple years ago. “He just came to say what’s up,” Durant told me later.

That’s not all Durant said about James, though. He praised his game so far this season and said, “It’s always fun” matching up against the four-time MVP:

“I always tell people, man, to play the game of basketball against the best in the world, it’s always fun. So it would’ve been cool, but you always have to make sure you’re healthy first.”

KD also talked about LeBron’s new situation in Cleveland:

“He’s a guy who’s come into a different situation with a lot of younger guys, and he’s playing well,” Durant said. “He’s an MVP, he’s won championships so he knows how to play basketball. He’s helping them build their culture over there. “Watching the stats and everything like that, he’s playing well, and that’s what you expect from one of the best players in the league.”

Too bad we didn’t get to see the two best players in the world go against each other last night, but they meet again on January 25th in Cleveland. By that time, hopefully, both will be healthy and ready to show why most fans, and fellow NBA players, consider them the two best in the game today.

