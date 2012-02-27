Kevin Durant Wins The All-Star Game MVP; Everyone Forgot About Dwyane Wade

And so it begins… Even in an All-Star Game,can’t escape his demons. James andturned this one into a duel, withandplaying sidekick roles, and in the end, the West walked out of Orlando with a 152-149 win. Tons of offense. Tons of points. A close finish. A lot of eye candy, and enough dunks that we forgot all aboutandwithin the game’s first six minutes. Does it get any better? Durant and James both finished with 36 points – KD going off early; LeBron absolutely lighting it up from deep in the second half. Bryant did his thing as well with 27. But LeBron didn’t just back down from the moment. He backed down from Kobe to, who seemed to really want the red-hot James to go at him. Instead, James threw aon perhaps the game’s biggest possession. Bryant was fully into it, which is funny because not a half an hour later, they said Bryant would not be coming out to take questions because he was suffering from “headache problems.” Or maybe he just didn’t want to talk. That wouldn’t be the first time this weekend that’s happened … We weren’t sure how it looked on television, but when we saw Kobe jawing at someone on the East bench from the free-throw line in the closing moments, it took us all of two seconds to say “gotta be.” Those two have a rivalry as long asand Cleveland. Actually, Pierce admitted afterwards that he told the East to foul Bryant down the stretch because he remembered a similar situation barely a week ago where Kobe screwed up and missed one of two late. Then when it happened again, 24 stared him down all the way back to the bench as the Truth charged out to midcourt, celebrating as only Pierce can …

