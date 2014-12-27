Kobe Bryant Counts Titles Finger By Finger In Response To Trash-Talking Mavs Fan

#Video #Kobe Bryant #GIFs
12.27.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Despite his general inefficiency and increasing penchant for chucking, Kobe Bryant is still fun to watch. It’s a testament to his wildly entertaining persona, then, that we enjoy Mamba’s off-court antics more than we do his basketball ones. Watch the five-time champion respond to a trash-talking opposing fan by counting out his number of titles by hand during last night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

36 year-old Kobe sat out of his team’s 102-99 loss to Dallas on Friday to get some much needed rest. But always true to form, Kobe still made his presence felt at American Airlines Center. This was his retort to a brave Mavs supporter who dared call him out:

How many titles is that again, Kobe?

Awesome.

(Video via Heisenberg)

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant#GIFs
TAGSdallas mavericksgifsKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

