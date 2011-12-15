Kobe Bryant x The Forest Lab “81” T-Shirt

Last month, The Forest Lab collaborated with Tradition to create a dope limited edition Stephen Curry shirt. They’re back at it again. Jan. 22 marks the five-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant dropping 81 points on the Toronto Raptors – the second most points scored in a single game in NBA history, after only Wilt Chamberlain‘s 100-point game in 1962.

In honor of Kobe’s achievement, The Forest Lab played off the iconic Wilt picture to create the “81” t-shirt.

Kobe may be nearing the end of his career, but the Black Mamba is still deadly and this shirt is an excellent way to commemorate such a momentous occasion in NBA history.

If you forgot how Kobe scored 81 points in a single game watch it again below:

You can get the “81” t-shirt on The Forest Lab’s website for $28.

What do you think?

