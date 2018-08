Foot Locker consistently puts out classic commercials. But this newest one, celebrating the Week of Greatness, is on another level. Starring names like Kyrie Irving, Dennis Rodman, Craig Sager, Brett Favre, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, you need to watch this.

[RELATED: The 30 Best Basketball Commercials Of All Time]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.