Kyrie Irving Goes H.A.M. In New Next-Generation Trailer For NBA LIVE 14

We already saw what NBA 2K14 has in store for us with an absurd look at LeBron James and his signature highlights. Now check out this sick new trailer for NBA LIVE 14, where cover boy Kyrie Irving breaks down the Clipper defense and drops a bucket in DeAndre Jordan‘s face.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which game do you think will be better: 2K14 or LIVE 14?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.