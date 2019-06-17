Uproxx

Lamar Odom is working with the benefit of hindsight about a lot of things in his life, but one thing he made clear is that he should have listened to Jay-Z when it came to music. Odom appeared on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli and revealed that he was offered some advice about his record label that he didn’t take into account.

Odom recalled an event where he met with Jay-Z shortly after he started his label, Rich Soil Entertainment. Though he wasn’t exactly familiar with Jay-Z at the time, the rapper tried to discourage him from getting into the music industry.

“He was just like ‘Yo, what’s up with you and this rap sh*t?’” Jay-Z asked. Odom explained that he had a rapper he “believed in” and wanted to make a star, but Jay-Z warned that he should be more like Magic Johnson and invest in something other than music.

“He was like ‘Nah homie, you should be doing what Magic is doing. Doing real estate or something,'” Odom recalled. Johnson has made a number of investments in real estate and other endeavors, which has helped keep him busy and also make a lot of money. But Odom said despite the advice, he wasn’t sure whether he could trust Jay at the time.

“And so I think I took it the wrong way,” Odom said with a laugh. Like, these motherf*ers must be scared of me.”