Larry Johnson Is Coming Back To The Knicks

That’s right. Larry Johnson is coming back to New York City. The Knicks recently announced the former Knickerbocker great was named a basketball and business operations representative with the franchise. In this role, he will be allowed him to work in several different avenues, ranging from player development, community relations, the Garden of Dreams foundation, fan development, and marketing, as well as several business initiatives.

“I consider coming back to work for a franchise that I had so much success with a great honor,” Johnson said in an official release. “As I move onto the next phase of my career, I have been given an opportunity to touch so many different areas of the organization â€“ helping develop young players, connecting with the community and actively involving myself in the business of basketball. I couldn’t be more excited to get going and learn as much as I can.”

Incredibly, he now joins Walt Frazier, Allan Houston, Cal Ramsey, Mike Woodson, assistant coaches Herb Williams and Darrell Walker, and John Starks as former Knick players employed by the organization.

Outside of his memorable four-point play in the 1999 NBA Playoffs against Indiana, LJ was always known for being a great teammate and leader in the locker room, a selfless player who put the team’s needs ahead of his own. With a current New York team loaded with individual talent and starving for a few glue guys, perhaps the former Grandmama will make a key impact.

Is this a good move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.