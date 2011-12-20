Latest High School Basketball Recruiting News & Highlights

We’re sure you already know, but the high school basketball season is heating up. In addition to nationally televised games, holiday tournaments are giving us some of the best highlights we’ve seen since the AAU circuit. As always, HighSchoolHoop.com has been all over everything, from the biggest news to amazing video highlights. See what you may have missed:
Highlights
The Best Plays From the City of Palms Tournament (Day 3)
The Best Plays From the City of Palms Tournament (Day 1 & 2)
2010 City of Palms Dunk Contest: The Greatest Ever?
Double Dunk Shatters Backboard In Georgia
Derek Willis One-Handed Dunk At King of Bluegrass
Recruiting
Shabazz Muhammad Is Starting To Play Favorites With His List
Aquille Carr Recruiting Update: Baylor, Seton Hall, Xavier, More
Report: Maryland Close To Landing Baltimore Star Guard
Kentucky, Florida, Memphis Battling For Major Christmas Present
Duke Gets Lights Out Texas Shooter Matt Jones
Back In The Day
16-Year-Old LeBron James Was Out To Dominate
Indiana’s Cody Zeller Was A High School Monster
Florida’s Kenny Boynton & Erving Walker Were High School Killers
Kentucky’s Anthony Davis Had This Vicious Dunk In His Final High School Game
Incredible Nate Robinson High School Highlights
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With