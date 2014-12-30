LeBron James Clarifies “Deactivated Chill Mode” Remark (GIF)

LeBron James said he “deactivated chill mode” after an incident with Tobias Harris in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, and the numbers support that shift: The King scored 18 points in the game’s final 18 minutes and spurred a Cleveland run from which Orlando couldn’t recover. But that spectacular play coupled with the comment in question led many to predictably criticize James. Why should “chill mode” exist at all in a professional basketball game? In response to those asking that very question, James clarified his remarks on Tuesday.

Here’s James via an exclusive interview with Chris Haynes of the Northeast Ohio Media Group:

“It had absolutely nothing to do with me not giving my all,” James told NEOMG. “I just took it to another level…” “It was the second game of a back-to-back and I was just feeling the game out like I always do,” James said to NEOMG. “Kevin [Love] had it going, so there was no need to force anything. “I just went off [offensively] after that [altercation]. It had nothing to do with me not playing hard. I’m always leaving it out on the floor. I approach each game differently and adjust accordingly throughout the game. That’s what happened.”

Interesting. We’re fully aware that what James does and says is scrutinized more often than any other player in basketball – and often unfairly. However, we’re not sure the minor frenzy gleaned from these comments is an example of that phenomenon.

LeBron has been lauded in recent years for his ability to “flip the switch.” It’s unrealistic and unintelligent for a player so valuable and burdened to give all-out effort on a possession-by-possession basis during the regular season. Had James done so with the Miami Heat over the past four years, it’s very likely his playoff performance would have suffered. And considering his legendary play – the 2011 Finals notwithstanding – in each of those springs, he deserves benefit of the doubt when it comes to questions of effort and engagement.

But not as much of it this season. LeBron has been uncharacteristically sloppy on defense since 2014-2015 tipped-off, a reality confirmed by a simple eye-test and most every raw and advanced statistic available. He gets beat in isolations more frequently than ever, loses his man off the ball several times a game, and is ever-lazy in making consistent rotations and getting back in transition defense.

Below is a nice encapsulation of James’ defensive malaise. Plays like this don’t show up in the box score, but are indicative of how far he’s fallen on that end:

It’s no wonder the guy who was basketball’s consensus most impactful perimeter defender just two years ago now ranks No. 125 in Defensive Real Adjusted Plus-Minus.

Do LeBron’s defensive labors mean he’s no longer capable of being an elite defender? Of course not. Though he’s lost a half-step at 30 years-old (Happy Birthday, LBJ!), James is still a physical marvel and knows the game as well or better than any player in the league. But his play coupled with age and the discomfort gleaned from learning a new system means that extra concern should be gleaned nonetheless.

All that said, LeBron referenced offense in defending his comment – and we’ve little to no problems with how he’s performing on that side of the ball this season. He’s always picked his spots as scorer and distributor, and is doing so more than ever on team with scoring savants Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Makes sense to us.

As for “always leaving it out on the floor,” though? That’s where James’ words ring hollow, and far more now than ever before.

