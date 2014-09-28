LeBron James Says Cleveland Cavaliers Are “Kyrie’s Show”

LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers was about far more than basketball, but rest assured that a player like Kyrie Irving was wearing wine and gold at the time of James’ decision made it even easier. And as LeBron’s suddenly star-studded group embarks on the 2014-2015 season, he is doing everything he can to make sure Irving – Cleveland’s franchise player before The King came home – knows that the Cavs are his team, too.
Following Cleveland’s first practice of the season, James lavished Irving with praise and claimed the ball would be in the 22 year-old, reigning All-Star MVP’s hands first and foremost.
Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:
“I’ll probably handle the ball a little bit, but this is Kyrie [Irving’s] show,” James said Saturday following the team’s first practice of training camp. “He’s our point guard. He’s our floor general, and we need him to put us in position to succeed offensively. He has to demand that and command that from us with him handling the ball.”
This is a classic leadership tactic by James. Irving is coming off the worst season of his NBA career, and despite a five-year, $90 million assurance that he’s a vital part of Cleveland’s bright present and future, it would make sense if his sense of worth to the Cavaliers was somewhat compromised by James’ arrival. He’s now a teammate of the best player in the world, after all, and surely watched as Dwyane Wade took a backseat to LeBron as the Miami Heat reached four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships.
James, though, knows Cleveland will only reach its sky-high ceiling if Irving touches his individual one, too. And key for Irving to do so is the belief that a player and leader of LeBron’s caliber is counting on it.
Of lesser means behind James’ sentiment is the simple fact that it’s high-time his workload decreases. LeBron is nearly 30 years-old and has played more basketball and assumed more responsibility over the past four years than perhaps any player in league history. He no doubt watches a player of Irving’s rare talents and sees an opportunity to finally get some relative rest during the regular season. That principle applies to the presence of Kevin Love, too.
Make no mistake – James won’t become just a post-up threat or spot-up shooter for the Cavs. No player threatens defenses with the ball in his hands the way LeBron does, and David Blatt will act accordingly. But in Irving, James knows he could have another superstar at his side as he finally begins the descent of his basketball prime. LeBron actually ceding touches and control of the offense to Irving will certainly help him get there, but the belief that James wants to could be even more influential.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This is a PR tactic all right. LeBron’s running that team, especially since he’s only on the hook for two years and Cleveland will morph into this hemisphere’s North Korea before he bounces again. Kyrie’s got a shit ton of talent but he was Allen Iverson lite in terms of jacking the ball, not passing, being a factor in the dysfunctional environment in Cleveland and being a nightmare to deal with according to the stories we’ve been hearing since they let him run the place. That’s not factoring in what role, if any, that Danny Ferry played in that shitstorm. He’ll get Andrew Wiggins shit out and shipped out if he falls out of line.
Is Irwing’s ego really that brittle that LBJ would try such a weak attempt at this PR BS? Let LBJ run the team and Irwing can spend part of that $90 mil contract on a pyschiatrist to deal with his issues.
When you have a world class talent point guard in your team, it’s important to give him as many touches as you can. James can make difference in many ways, while Irving is the best when he has the ball. He’s not a Chalmers, or Sessions, or Mo Williams, he has a really high ceiling, that he won’t reach if LeBron is the playmaker and he is just a sidekick of his. And yeah, Kyrie had a rather awful (awful on his level of talent) season last year, but he seemed amazing during the World Cup. I think now with LeBron and Love on the team Kyrie’s game will become much more efficient than it was earlier, and he’ll might even learn how to play D (since there will be some four time MVP to learn from)
You raise some great points, but what does that say about Kyrie? Does it mean he is only better when there are better players around him, because he doesn’t make the ones around him better. He didn’t take direction well before hand, so lets see if he wants to learn from the best.
A classical point guard would make the others around him better, that’s true. BUT. Kyrie is more like a new-gen PG, than a classical(Paul, Nash, Kidd, Peyton, Stockton). He and Waiters were the only players of Cleveland that were a serious threat for the opposite teams the whole year. There was Deng after the trade, yes, but until that Cavs lacked the firepower. Kyrie HAD to make shots, that wasn’t the best ones, and he was in the focal point of all the defences. From now on there will be a LeBron and a Love too, so it means his efficiency should rise significantly.
On the other hand, Kyrie is just 22 years old. At the age of 22 LeBron was as shitty leader as Kyrie now. He got his own sky-high numbers, but his teammates weren’t better when he was on the court. And it was a proven fact for years that LeBron’s performance did drop when he was needed the most. Up until three years ago LeBron’s avarages almost every year was worse in the PO than in the regular season (just to put this in perspective, Jordan’s numbers with about two exceptions always were better in the PO, than in the regular season) So however it’s true, LeBron is the best now, and finally learned how to be a leader, he wasn’t that much better when he was as old as Kyrie now. The only reason LeBron was better back then was his defence which was elite, while Kyrie is only slightly better than Harden (who is only a slightly better than a rock that is put on the court)
That was one of the better responses I’ve read on these forums and you present a really good argument about the comparisons. It certainly will be an interesting dynamic in Cleveland this season. I am still not 100% convinced Kyrie is plays nice with others. LBJ was always about getting team mates involved, where as Kyrie has proven to go for his. Still, I can only hope LBJ gives him that missing “thing” to make him one of the truly great PGs of all time.
Kyrie’s going to have his time with the ball. A point guard has the most access to the ball at any level. That’s why it’s bad when you have a player who’s either a jacker, an idiot, or a hybrid of the two running the show. Bad perimeter players prove you can be skilled but be greatest reason why a team fails. Kyrie will have freedom but the reality is they’re going to revolve around LeBron, as they should, since he’s the best player in the league overall. LeBron’s game isn’t going to cut him out but at the same time, it’s going to be more on Kyrie not to take Jason Williams shots.
Actually with most of his PGs, LeBron had the most time with the ball. That’s why it will be a new situation to him. Luckily Kyrie is not a stupid player, he just really lacked the enough firepower around him. During the next season we will see, but I expect the WorldCup Kyrie, not the 2013-14 NBA season Kyrie.
This is what LeBron is supposed to be doing…this, calling Waiters and letting him know to be “ready”…Letting Love know they are all going to make this move together…Stating over and over again that Andersen V. is his most favorite teammate of all time to hopefully assure that he will be in his best spirits and condition.
Kyrie to his credit a month ago said that while he was considered the best player for the Cavs he never really saw himself as a leader and didn’t know how, but looks forward to developing that aspect of his game…What are the complaints about??
This is Kyrie’s show…Kyrie is the better ball handler and the better creator…LeBron can be just as damaging off the ball, cutting and shouting directions making that hockey assist and getting easy baskets…again what’s the complaint??
If Kyrie comes into the season strong and able to be durable to lead the efforts to build chemistry it will only improve their Championship hopes…If it is all LeBron, then it leaves room for Kyrie to mentally take a back seat and look more like Mario Chalmers on the floor staring in the sky not knowing where to fit in at times…
LeBron is doing all the right things for now…Cavs only concern is between the ears and the building up their bodies to not suffer injury and derail their chances…
Lebron declining from his prime? Not but a sentence of Kevin Love? Jesus DIMEMAG.COM..I hope you’re not paying these people for this garbage. Albeit a short article, which is based solely on a quote from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, nothing was expanded on which wasn’t said in the quote. Nor were any of the writers statements or afterthoughts of this quote worth the paper they weren’t typed on. I understand making articles of quotes or what have you, but seriously, this is sad. If you’re job is to make an article out of nothing more than a quote which really means nothing to begin with; then it still sucks. Sad state of affairs DIMEMAG.
Typical Lebron James cup out. He does not want to be blamed if they lose!.
The season has not started yet, Lebron. Man up, man!