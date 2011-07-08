LeBron James: The Highs & Lows Of His First Season In Miami

Highs:
Nike’s LeBron Rise Commercial: October 2010
In response to all the criticism following The Decision, Nike released the LeBron Rise commercial in October which asked fans one simple question: what should I do? While the commercial did not suddenly change the world’s opinion of Lebron, nobody could deny that it was a pretty sweet ad.
LeBron Flushes Alley Oop from Dwyane Wade: Novermber 2010
This is why teams didn’t want to let the Heat get out in transition:
Return to Cleveland: December 2010
The anticipation leading up to Lebron’s return to Cleveland was palpable. And the King did not disappoint. James finished with five boards, eight assists, and 38 pointsâ€”then a season highâ€”to lead the Heat to victory.
LeBron drops 51 on Orlando: February 2011
The Miami Heat rolled into Orlando riding a three-game winning streak. James made sure the streak continued. In 43 minutes, LeBron exploded for a season-high 51 points on a remarkable 17-of-25 shooting performance. Miami rode James’s performance 104-100, eventually extending its winning streak to eight games.
2011 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Chicago Bulls: May 2011
For a few short days during the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron shed the label of a choker. In five games against the Bulls, LeBron averaged 25.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. More than that, he stepped up when it mattered most. He connected on fourth-quarter jumpers and played solid defense down the stretch to send D-Rose and the Bulls packing. When it was all said and done, LeBron had put on enough of a show that the LBJ-MJ debate was as lively as ever.
Beef with Lil Wayne???
C’mon, you’re better than this Dime
All things considered, his first season in Miami could have been much worse…
Window is closing for him. Especially when the new CBA has tougher regulations on PED. Dude is a rood freak if ever there was one.
Question Dime, how is beef with lil wayne a low in his season and how is knocking a small child over (hurting him?)? That was a teenager getting infront of LeBron James, of course he’s going to get knocked over, Lebron wasn’t trying to hurt him.
The only low that matters is him playing like Eric Snow in the chip.
He didn’t play like Eric Snow. Eric Snow hits BIG shots!
I think this up coming season will be critical for them. If they don’t get that chip… somebody is getting traded.
The only lows of his first season in Miami is that when he forgot that he is LeBron.