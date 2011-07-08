LeBron James: The Highs & Lows Of His First Season In Miami

One year ago on this day,told the world he was taking his talents to South Beach . A lot has transpired in the 12 months since that fateful day, on and off the court. He’s been compared to everyone fromto Benedict Arnold. He’s been called clutch and he’s been called a choker. He’s made cool commercials and he’s dunked on children . We’re here to recount some of the ups and downs from LBJ’s first year in Miami.

Highs:

Nike’s LeBron Rise Commercial: October 2010

In response to all the criticism following The Decision, Nike released the LeBron Rise commercial in October which asked fans one simple question: what should I do? While the commercial did not suddenly change the world’s opinion of Lebron, nobody could deny that it was a pretty sweet ad.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

LeBron Flushes Alley Oop from Dwyane Wade: Novermber 2010

This is why teams didn’t want to let the Heat get out in transition:

Return to Cleveland: December 2010

The anticipation leading up to Lebron’s return to Cleveland was palpable. And the King did not disappoint. James finished with five boards, eight assists, and 38 pointsâ€”then a season highâ€”to lead the Heat to victory.

LeBron drops 51 on Orlando: February 2011

The Miami Heat rolled into Orlando riding a three-game winning streak. James made sure the streak continued. In 43 minutes, LeBron exploded for a season-high 51 points on a remarkable 17-of-25 shooting performance. Miami rode James’s performance 104-100, eventually extending its winning streak to eight games.

2011 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Chicago Bulls: May 2011

For a few short days during the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron shed the label of a choker. In five games against the Bulls, LeBron averaged 25.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. More than that, he stepped up when it mattered most. He connected on fourth-quarter jumpers and played solid defense down the stretch to send D-Rose and the Bulls packing. When it was all said and done, LeBron had put on enough of a show that the LBJ-MJ debate was as lively as ever.