LeBron James Throws Down One-Handed Oop & Kisses Front Row Fan

The Heat trailed by six points at halftime on Tuesday night against the visiting Pelicans before going off in the second half for an easy win. The Heat out-scored the Pellies 64-39 in that second half, amping up the defense and playing like the two-time defending champions. LeBron James helmed the whole thing with a game-high 32 points, including a one-handed alley-oop where he got very high and one very delighted fan in the front row.

First, we have to show you LeBron’s gorgeous alley-oop from â€” who else â€” Dwyane Wade. James gets up very high to throw it down through the rim with one hand.

But LeBron also finished off a layup, plus the foul, before making a woman in the front row very happy. After getting helped up to go to the free throw line, ‘Bron notices a woman in the front row is trying to take his picture. He poses for the pic, and then decides to just give her a little sugar on the cheek. We’re pretty sure this woman will remember the game, even if we all file it away as just another example of LeBron’s dominance.

