LeBron James Unlikely To Play Versus Blazers

01.28.15 4 years ago

Kevin Durant is already out tonight with a minor injury, and the only player broadly considered the reigning MVP’s superior likely will be, too. According to multiple reports, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is doubtful for his team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday with a sore right wrist.

Though the two-time champion alleviated any fears of damage to his wrist earlier today, coach David Blatt said James was a game-time decision about an hour ago:

In the interim, several reporters have learned that The King is doubtful to or won’t play versus the Blazers:

Recent history suggests that the Cavaliers will be in trouble if James indeed can’t go. Cleveland is just 1-8 this season when the four-time MVP is sidelined.

The Cavs and Blazers tip-off from Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 EST.

