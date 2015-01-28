LeBron James Unlikely To Play Versus Blazers

Kevin Durant is already out tonight with a minor injury, and the only player broadly considered the reigning MVP’s superior likely will be, too. According to multiple reports, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is doubtful for his team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday with a sore right wrist.

Though the two-time champion alleviated any fears of damage to his wrist earlier today, coach David Blatt said James was a game-time decision about an hour ago:

Blatt said LeBron is game-time decision for tonight. This is odd. Was asked twice beforehand about any plans to rest him and he said no — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 28, 2015

In the interim, several reporters have learned that The King is doubtful to or won’t play versus the Blazers:

LeBron said Tuesday there weren't any tests on his wrists, but that has likely changed. He may not play tonight #Cavs http://t.co/WFx75g3mpM — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 28, 2015

Hearing that LeBron James will not play tonight vs. #Blazers. — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) January 28, 2015

Same RT @BlazerFreeman: Hearing that LeBron James will not play tonight vs. #Blazers. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 28, 2015

Recent history suggests that the Cavaliers will be in trouble if James indeed can’t go. Cleveland is just 1-8 this season when the four-time MVP is sidelined.

The Cavs and Blazers tip-off from Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 EST.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.