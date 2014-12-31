LeBron James Will Miss Tonight’s Game Versus Hawks To Rest Sore Knee

12.30.14 4 years ago

The wrong side of 30 is already rearing its ugly head for LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ birthday boy has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks to rest a sure knee.

Chris Haynes of the Northeasy Ohio Media Group was first to report the news.

ESPN says that James is day-to-day.

The 30 year-old missed a highly anticipated matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 11 due to the same affliction, but has played in each of Cleveland’s nine games since. Kyrie Irving is returning to the lineup for embattled coach David Blatt after being sidelined the past two games with minor knee pain of his own.

The 18-12 Cavaliers and 22-8 Hawks tip-off at 7:30 EST on NBATV.

