GIF: LeBron Misses FT, Decides On Putback Dunk

LeBron James showed off some hops last night that make it seem like the knee and back issues that ostensibly kept him out of their last eight games are a thing of the past. The Cavs still fell, 107-100, dropping below .500 on the year at 19-20, but James was back to his old self when he rose to throw down a dunk after missing a free throw right before the half.
First, here he is throwing a reverse down in Alex Len‘s mug earlier in the first half.
Then, he misses a free throw and flushes the carom after Shawn Marion‘s own putback miss:
James finished with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting including 3-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists and five turnovers.
But the Cavs fell for the ninth time in ten games and the roiling tension that comes with being a preseason favorite who fails to take the league by storm, has begun to creep to the surface.
