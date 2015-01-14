GIF: LeBron Misses FT, Decides On Putback Dunk

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
01.14.15 4 years ago

LeBron James showed off some hops last night that make it seem like the knee and back issues that ostensibly kept him out of their last eight games are a thing of the past. The Cavs still fell, 107-100, dropping below .500 on the year at 19-20, but James was back to his old self when he rose to throw down a dunk after missing a free throw right before the half.

First, here he is throwing a reverse down in Alex Len‘s mug earlier in the first half.

Then, he misses a free throw and flushes the carom after Shawn Marion‘s own putback miss:

James finished with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting including 3-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists and five turnovers.

But the Cavs fell for the ninth time in ten games and the roiling tension that comes with being a preseason favorite who fails to take the league by storm, has begun to creep to the surface.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSgifsLeBron JamesPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP