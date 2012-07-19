Luol Deng’s Customized Nike Sportswear M65 Jacket

The rich get richer. Luol Deng may not technically need his own personalized Nike jacket, but that won’t stop anyone from giving him one.

As part of Nike’s “Greatness” campaign, which celebrates commitment, dedication and achievement at the highest level, Deng was one of the British athletes honored with a personalized version of the Nike Sportswear M65 jacket.

Each of these jackets given out by Nike is customized with a quote representing the journey of that particular athlete. “I’ll return to deliver” is embroidered on Deng’s. During the World Basketball Festival in Brixton, Deng received his from former Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

What do you think of the jacket?

