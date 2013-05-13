Manu Ginobili Breaks Harrison Barnes’ Ankles With A Behind-The-Back Dribble

#San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors #Video
05.12.13 5 years ago

There are a few reasons this move would never find its way onto our list of the 20 greatest crossovers ever. One, it wasn’t really a crossover… rather a behind-the-back shake move. And most importantly, it didn’t end in a bucket. Too bad because Manu Ginobili really got Harrison Barnes. He got him good. Barnes did shoot only 9-for-26, but the rook scored 26, had 10 boards and played a whopping 51 minutes. The UNC product was just playing defense a little too aggressively here.

Who has the nicest shake moves in the NBA?

