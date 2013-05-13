Manu Ginobili Breaks Harrison Barnes’ Ankles With A Behind-The-Back Dribble

There are a few reasons this move would never find its way onto our list of the 20 greatest crossovers ever. One, it wasn’t really a crossover… rather a behind-the-back shake move. And most importantly, it didn’t end in a bucket. Too bad because Manu Ginobili really got Harrison Barnes. He got him good. Barnes did shoot only 9-for-26, but the rook scored 26, had 10 boards and played a whopping 51 minutes. The UNC product was just playing defense a little too aggressively here.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who has the nicest shake moves in the NBA?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook