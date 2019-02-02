Mark Cuban Says Kristaps Porzingis Won’t Play For The Mavs This Season As He Continues His Rehab

02.01.19 7 mins ago

News that Kristaps Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks sent shock waves through the NBA on Thursday. Porzingis was long thought to be the centerpiece for the Knicks for the foreseeable future, and only recently — when Anthony Davis became available via trade — did anyone really consider a Knicks team without a healthy Porzingis.

But the Mavericks made the most of the situation and took a chance on the injured young superstar, hoping to pair him with rookie Luka Doncic and potentially sign him long-term to compete in the West for years to come. As the initial story gave way to reports of just exactly what went wrong in New York, there was speculation that Porzingis was healthy enough to take the floor this year, yet wary of playing for the Knicks.

That, at least in theory, made some wonder whether Porzingis would suit up for Dallas this year, but according to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, that won’t be happening.

