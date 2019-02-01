Getty Image

The basketball world was turned on its head on Thursday afternoon, as Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. It came on the heels of a meeting between Porzingis and the New York Knicks about the direction of the franchise, one that led to New York looking for a place to send the talented Latvian big man.

In what looked like the blink of an eye, Porzingis was sent to the Mavericks alongside Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, and Courtney Lee in a deal that saw Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and a pair of future first-round picks go to the Big Apple. It was a bit ironic that this specific deal happened, as the two teams played against one another on Wednesday night.

Fortunately for Porzingis, it gave him a GIF that summed up his feelings on the move, because after the game, he dapped up his new teammate, Luka Doncic.