Michael Jordan: The NBA Lockout’s X-Factor

We need you Michael. More than ever. It must be hard for so many of today’s stars, living in Jordan’s shadow. Let’s face it, he’s still a dominating presence in the game, and still holds the attention of the general public. When he says something, people listen. Players might not wilt in the face of the GOAT anymore, but they still love him and they still respect him. As Reggie Miller said recently, he was perhaps the biggest factor in ending the last lockout in 1998-99. When he got involved, everyone listened, from smitten players to hardened owners. They knew his value, his prestige. So where has he been this whole offseason? We want to know. We’re suspecting his absence was done by design. He’s dancing the line; Sure he’s an owner now, but as Robert Horry said at the NBA 2K12 release party, “Once a player, always a player.” Jordan’s undoubtedly feeling pulls from both sides. But, like Yahoo! Sports says, the voice of the greatest who ever lived could have a huge impact. As we said: when Jordan talks, people listen. Because he’s someone who has been on both sides, he could possibly bridge the gap, and bring about some common sense before this thing starts spiraling out of control … As reported earlier, a mediator is going to step into the lockout negotiations in an attempt to speed things along and get the differences worked out. Turns out that man is none other than George Cohen, director of the federal mediation and conciliation service. Interesting, being that he’s worked for the union in the past and many of the people surrounded with the lockout deem him one of the best of the best at what he does: smart, knowledgeable, stern, but fair. 82 games are still a possibility. The sessions begin Tuesday in NYC. Why didn’t they do this earlier? … We think LeBron was joking about the whole football thing. We think. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took him seriously enough to post a customized LeBron jersey on Twitter. Good thing he doesn’t have to worry about recruiting violations anymore. It’ll be one of the stories of the year if James finds himself in the NFL. But there is one place it’s happening… in Madden. Someone created the former Cav in Madden 12 and stuck him on the Browns as we asked. We couldn’t tell what the crowd’s reaction was – they’re all one-dimensional and cheer in an almost mechanical manner – but with the game played in Miami, we’re sure it was a good one. James was definitely putting in work, even elevating his performance on All-Madden, scoring the game-winning touchdown. Realistic? … Do you want a cool courtside look at “The Big Payback” from last weekend between the Drew League and Goodman? Our fam over at LakersNation.com hooked it up. Bonus: you get a nice look at Nick Young‘s hair. If you had to describe that joint on his head, how would you? … If you’ve been following us on Twitter, you’ll know we started off a little debate between Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. T-Mac, upon seeing our Who’s Better from Wednesday between himself, Hill and Penny, tweeted that he thought Hardaway was the best of the three. Hill came back with this: Hell no Auburndale/Big Sleep lol. Hill actually went on to say McGrady was the most talented player he ever played with or against and that it was an honor to watch T-Mac dominate in Orlando (of course, Hill had a great seat). Pretty big statement right there; that includes Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, Duncan and everybody else. But McGrady did seem like he was meant to play basketball … Joe Johnson says a trip to play overseas is not going to happen. While he harbored thoughts about the trek this summer, he now admits he’s “just chilling.” That seems like the most Joe Johnson thing he could’ve said. Shout to Jeff Teague though. He says he’s going back to Wake Forest because he needs a classroom to focus; He’s in an online class right now and keeps having to ask for make-ups … DeJuan Blair is coming home. After signing a short-term contract with the Russian Club, Krasnye Krylya Samara, and averaging 16 and seven in three games with them, Blair won’t have his contract renewed and is leaving Russia and leaving behind much: “In Russia I have lived in a different culture and the girls are just incredibly beautiful.” We wonder if Blair put in work over there … And 21 players in the NBDL are off to Tulsa, Oklahoma to vie for 12 spots on the USA Basketball Men’s Pan American Games Team. The 2011 Pan American Games are being held from Oct. 26-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Some of the big names who will be trying out: Blake Ahearn, Brian Butch, Jerome Dyson, Chris Wright and Curtis Sumpter … We’re out like Madden’s realism.

