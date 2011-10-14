Michael Jordan: The NBA Lockout’s X-Factor

We need you Michael. More than ever. It must be hard for so many of today’s stars, living in Jordan’s shadow. Let’s face it, he’s still a dominating presence in the game, and still holds the attention of the general public. When he says something, people listen. Players might not wilt in the face of the GOAT anymore, but they still love him and they still respect him. As Reggie Miller said recently, he was perhaps the biggest factor in ending the last lockout in 1998-99. When he got involved, everyone listened, from smitten players to hardened owners. They knew his value, his prestige. So where has he been this whole offseason? We want to know. We’re suspecting his absence was done by design. He’s dancing the line; Sure he’s an owner now, but as Robert Horry said at the NBA 2K12 release party, “Once a player, always a player.” Jordan’s undoubtedly feeling pulls from both sides. But, like Yahoo! Sports says, the voice of the greatest who ever lived could have a huge impact. As we said: when Jordan talks, people listen. Because he’s someone who has been on both sides, he could possibly bridge the gap, and bring about some common sense before this thing starts spiraling out of control … As reported earlier, a mediator is going to step into the lockout negotiations in an attempt to speed things along and get the differences worked out. Turns out that man is none other than George Cohen, director of the federal mediation and conciliation service. Interesting, being that he’s worked for the union in the past and many of the people surrounded with the lockout deem him one of the best of the best at what he does: smart, knowledgeable, stern, but fair. 82 games are still a possibility. The sessions begin Tuesday in NYC. Why didn’t they do this earlier? … We think LeBron was joking about the whole football thing. We think. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took him seriously enough to post a customized LeBron jersey on Twitter. Good thing he doesn’t have to worry about recruiting violations anymore. It’ll be one of the stories of the year if James finds himself in the NFL. But there is one place it’s happening… in Madden. Someone created the former Cav in Madden 12 and stuck him on the Browns as we asked. We couldn’t tell what the crowd’s reaction was – they’re all one-dimensional and cheer in an almost mechanical manner – but with the game played in Miami, we’re sure it was a good one. James was definitely putting in work, even elevating his performance on All-Madden, scoring the game-winning touchdown. Realistic? … Do you want a cool courtside look at “The Big Payback” from last weekend between the Drew League and Goodman? Our fam over at LakersNation.com hooked it up. Bonus: you get a nice look at Nick Young‘s hair. If you had to describe that joint on his head, how would you? … If you’ve been following us on Twitter, you’ll know we started off a little debate between Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. T-Mac, upon seeing our Who’s Better from Wednesday between himself, Hill and Penny, tweeted that he thought Hardaway was the best of the three. Hill came back with this: Hell no Auburndale/Big Sleep lol. Hill actually went on to say McGrady was the most talented player he ever played with or against and that it was an honor to watch T-Mac dominate in Orlando (of course, Hill had a great seat). Pretty big statement right there; that includes Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, Duncan and everybody else. But McGrady did seem like he was meant to play basketball … Joe Johnson says a trip to play overseas is not going to happen. While he harbored thoughts about the trek this summer, he now admits he’s “just chilling.” That seems like the most Joe Johnson thing he could’ve said. Shout to Jeff Teague though. He says he’s going back to Wake Forest because he needs a classroom to focus; He’s in an online class right now and keeps having to ask for make-ups … DeJuan Blair is coming home. After signing a short-term contract with the Russian Club, Krasnye Krylya Samara, and averaging 16 and seven in three games with them, Blair won’t have his contract renewed and is leaving Russia and leaving behind much: “In Russia I have lived in a different culture and the girls are just incredibly beautiful.” We wonder if Blair put in work over there … And 21 players in the NBDL are off to Tulsa, Oklahoma to vie for 12 spots on the USA Basketball Men’s Pan American Games Team. The 2011 Pan American Games are being held from Oct. 26-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Some of the big names who will be trying out: Blake Ahearn, Brian Butch, Jerome Dyson, Chris Wright and Curtis Sumpter … We’re out like Madden’s realism.
Sources out there believe Michael Jordan falls into the hard-liner camp of owners willing to blast away an entire season (side note: Ben Gordon believes maybe even 2 seasons can potentially be lost). He’s already been quoted to saying the owners aren’t going to budge. Some time in August when Jordan talked to the Herald Sun his stance was already for the owners’ case. It’s been known for some time that Jordan sees the current model they’ve been operating under as broken. Also, if there is any sort of revenue sharing implemented, his team stands to benefit the most.
revenue sharing? Damn socialist have made their way to the NBA lol.
Alright this lockout is starting to really effect me. I didnt think it would go on this long, i am starting to break down a little bit. I need some basketball. Hopefully college will be starting soon and the local high school teams will start playing.
Nick Young Hair — Smokey said it best, “A bunch of spiders is about to have a meeting.” Oh something like that!
Some of the “big” names: Blake Ahearn, Brian Butch … Yes, the NBA lockout is really sad.
A hard cap would kill the NBA. It would make it like the NFL, but the NBA needs it’s teams in big markets to do well. Everyone will watch a Super Bowl, but if you have a San Antonio/Milwaukee Finals…bye bye ratings. Shorten contracts, make it a big penalty for going over the cap, and do a 50/50 split on revenues. Lockout over, games begin. LA, NY, NJ, CHI, BBOS, go ahead and overspend. Everyone else, collect a check and watch them play in the Finals. Then your team will fold because you suck as an owner.
I think many forget a key factor in the present dead end situation: the rise in the number of franchises. Surely the Celts, Bulls, Lakers, Heat or Knicks can make money under the current rules. But the medium markets teams (Oklahoma, New Orleans, San Antonio, Indianapolis, Memphis, Charlotte, Salt Lake city,…) dominate the owners association.
Also, some owners clearly didn’t invest in the NBA to make a profit by day to day activity but just by waiting a few years and reselling their team with a huge profit. For this they need books showing good margins.
The rationale under the owners strategy is that they can wait longer than the players, whose careers are short lived and expanses often high.
But they underestimate the biggest X factor : race, rage, dignity, self respect. The players won’t bow easily.
Teague just wants college tail…
Don’t got much to say to say bout Jordan, but he will be protecting his investment which is now the Bobcats.
“if you have a San Antonio/Milwaukee Finals…bye bye ratings.”
^ I disagree Big I. Hypothetically speaking, if those teams had one or two exciting dynamic scorers, people would watch. Speaking on behalf of everyone I personally know, we watch the playoffs for good quality basketball. If “the next Kobe” played in Milwuakee and led them to a Finals, I’m pretty sure we’d watch. Example, OKC isn’t a big market, yet they are extremely popular.
arno you’re mostly correct in your view of the situation but the ‘race, rage,…’ thing doesn’t sound healthy. This thinking clouds the mind and blocks a resolution. Everyone needs to be professional, this is best for both sides.
like i’ve said before, kobe, wade, lbj.. etc. can afford to lose a season, but mid level players, rookies and bench warmers can’t. and there is more of them in nba than highly paid superstars. that’s why owners can play wait and see game.
@arno: “But they underestimate the biggest X factor : race, rage, dignity, self respect. ”
Re race:
I wonder how the white players feel about this alleged “race” issue.
Re rage:
rage? First off… the first rule of negotiating is to never let your emotions cloud your judgement. If that’s true and the players really are angry, they’ve already lost. And if it’s true, the players are to blame for this delay. Little boys get angry. Men resolve issues.
Secondly, explain why the players should be angry with the owners. If anything, the low-tier and mid-tier should be upset with the superstars. I don’t buy the top-tier’s sentiments that they are fighting for the lower paid guys. That’s BS. If that was true, to respond to the owners response to scaling back salaries, why didn’t the top-tier players offer to sacrifice their 15-20mill salaries to help the lesser paid guys. It’s not about the “little guy”. They aren’t looking after them. They are looking after themselves… and that’s fine, but just don’t paint the picture like they trying to help the little guys. If I were a guy like Jamario Moon, I would want to cut one of the guys making $15mill. I imagine, if I were a guy making less than 2-3mill, I would just want to fuckin play and get paid.
Re “dignity and self-respect”:
Dignity, shmignity. How are these millionaires losing any dignity or self-respect by agreeing to a deal? They aren’t getting paid right now… isn’t that enough to lower ones’ dignity?
Didn’t Delonte West apply to a Home Depot? Are you saying the players’ are better off holding out and getting shitty jobs at the big orange box store to hold on to their “dignity”? Lol.
Also some of those guys aren’t doing shit right now. I don’t care how much money they have or made in the NBA, people need to be productive in some way to be able to hold their heads up high. Sitting around doing nothing is a sure-fire way for anybody to question themselves and I’m 100% positive a handful of them have asked themselves “what am I going to do without basketball”. THAT’s losing self-respect.
“The players won’t bow easily.”
I strongly disagree. If this were a game of ‘chicken’, the players would pull off to the side of the road long before the owners do. All the owners are rich as fuck outside of basketball…. you can’t say the same for the players.
With Joe Johnson’s contract, shit, I would be chillin. Im sure he got some change left from last year. Like Rilla, waiting on high school and college ball.
JAY – Basketball fans will watch the finals. Much like baseball fans watch baseball. The baseball playoffs have been great so far, but with no Boston, Yankees, LA, Philly, the World Series won’t get great ratings. We’ll watch it. But the average sports fan will pass on watching because there is no East/West or star to bank on. People want OKC to win because Durant is a guy who you can love and has talent that you rarely get to see. They also play in the West so you want them to beat LA. You want them to beat San Antonio. This year, which had a great playoffs as a whole, more people wanted Miami to lose than they wanted Dallas to win. There has to be a good guy/bad guy thing. Milwaukee had $42million in Redd, Magette, Gooden and Salmons. They run their team like shit. Not anyones fault but their own.
Shout out to DIME for the love on the NBA2k12 cover.
My PG a.k.a. The Prophet (#13 pick for the Suns) has been wrecking any guard put in front of him (with the exception of DRose and Steph Curry). It’s about time these niggas recogni….wait what do you mean this isn’t real? dammit!
Let’s just cut it fair and square at 50/50 and start the games already.
End of the day the longer the lockout continues the more fans and money both owners and players lose. And if the NBA loses even a fraction of its relevance then we might not be able to take pro basketball seriously again. Basketball might not be the same after all this.
Ugh. The ‘race and rage’ talk is almost as tired as the whole lockout bull. So over it. Let’s go NCAA!
IMO Michael hasn’t stepped in to impact this lockout because he feels it’s somebody else’s place to do so. A player. Somebody who is as important to today’s game, as Michael was to yesterdays game, needs to step up and make a difference.
@ Big Island – it’s not Milwaukee’s fault that Redd got hurt. He was good before he got hurt, and was going to leave for Cleveland before the Bucks stepped up.
If they hadn’t ponied up, the Cavs would’ve gotten him and what would the Bucks have then? Cap space for free agents that don’t want to go to Milwaukee?
People say that teams are poorly run, but name me one team that’s poorly run and I’ll show you a team whose star has been injured or was going to leave unless they were overpaid. (“Don’t pay him!” Ok, so all the big market teams overpay to win, and the small market teams lose and get draft picks to farm to the big teams. That’s not poor management, that’s facts homie.)