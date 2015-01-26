Report: Monday’s Nets-Blazers Game In Brooklyn Postponed Due To Blizzard

#Portland Trail Blazers
01.26.15 4 years ago

Unfortunately, authority of the Basketball Gods pales in comparison to that of Mother Nature. According to a report, the NBA has postponed tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers as a historic blizzard dawns on the Northeastern United States.

The news is courtesy of Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski:

As an epic blizzard looms over the Northeast, the NBA has postponed the Portland Trail Blazers-Brooklyn Nets game scheduled for Monday night at the Barclays Center in New York, league sources told Yahoo Sports…

There was no immediate rescheduled date, but the Blazers’ schedule will likely necessitate that they have to fly cross-country for a single game against Brooklyn later in the season.

The report also notes that the Blazers, who arrived in New York on Sunday, will attempt to fly out today before the storm hits in efforts to make their Wednesday tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The National Weather Service forecasts several inches of snow and 20+ mile per hour winds in Brooklyn by this afternoon, and expects 10-to-14 inches of snow to fall tonight. The borough’s official blizzard warning just began and expires late on Tuesday.

